District 211 may decide fate of Schaumburg land in July

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 school board members are poised to decide next month whether they want to keep or sell a vacant 62-acre site in a Schaumburg neighborhood -- less than a year into their originally proposed three-year plan for determining the site's fate. Perhaps the factor that most expedited the process was a new professional analysis of the site.

