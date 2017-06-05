Des Plaines opts to follow minimum wage, sick day law
Des Plaines city council members Monday narrowly voted to follow a Cook County law to increase the minimum wage and require paid sick days, bringing cheers from supporters and warnings of dire consequences from business leaders. The decision comes as a shock after many suburban communities have opted out of the law, which raises the minimum wage to $13 per hour by 2020 and requires five days of sick leave for full-time workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|15 hr
|Elk Grove resident
|1
|Helicopters over Glendale heights (Nov '12)
|23 hr
|Conni before
|6
|Muslim girls harassed at Chicago-area Mexican r...
|Fri
|I Bet
|5
|Barb Coley
|Fri
|Bob B
|2
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|Jun 6
|WILDBILL
|10
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Jun 2
|OllllllO
|2
|schmale & north ave
|Jun 2
|Zepplin Popper
|11
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC