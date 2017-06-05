Des Plaines opts to follow minimum wa...

Des Plaines opts to follow minimum wage, sick day law

Monday Jun 5 Read more: Daily Herald

Des Plaines city council members Monday narrowly voted to follow a Cook County law to increase the minimum wage and require paid sick days, bringing cheers from supporters and warnings of dire consequences from business leaders. The decision comes as a shock after many suburban communities have opted out of the law, which raises the minimum wage to $13 per hour by 2020 and requires five days of sick leave for full-time workers.

