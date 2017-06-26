Cover songs with twists dominate Subu...

Cover songs with twists dominate Suburban Chicago's Got Talent Top 20

The sixth year of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent launched Sunday with a rocking laugh at Schaumburg's Prairie Center for the Arts. Four middle-aged guys from the Ingleside-based rock band Last One Standing snarled out an unexpected headbanging cover of Taylor Swift's pop hit "We are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

