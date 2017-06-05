County board approves incentives for suburban businesses
The Cook County Board Wednesday approved tax incentives allowing the creation or retention of industrial jobs in the Northwest suburbs of Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg and Streamwood. A Class 6B property tax incentive is allowing Hallmark Industries Inc. to create two full-time jobs and retain four others at its expanding operation at 411 E. North Ave. in Streamwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumbing down high school
|1 hr
|Liz-Warren COMMUcrap
|21
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|Tue
|WILDBILL
|10
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Jun 2
|OllllllO
|2
|schmale & north ave
|Jun 2
|Zepplin Popper
|11
|Helicopters over Glendale heights (Nov '12)
|Jun 2
|Donnie
|5
|Fingers point over continued Chicago population...
|Jun 1
|Toomey Butler
|1
|Barb Coley
|Jun 1
|Just wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC