County board approves incentives for suburban businesses

The Cook County Board Wednesday approved tax incentives allowing the creation or retention of industrial jobs in the Northwest suburbs of Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg and Streamwood. A Class 6B property tax incentive is allowing Hallmark Industries Inc. to create two full-time jobs and retain four others at its expanding operation at 411 E. North Ave. in Streamwood.

