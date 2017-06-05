Companies sue Schaumburg over new fire-alarm policy
Six fire-alarm monitoring companies have sued the village of Schaumburg over a recent law directing all of the approximately 1,200 businesses in town to the governmental agency Northwest Central Dispatch and its own private contractor for their alarm monitoring. The plaintiffs argue that the law approved last August creates a government-backed monopoly for one business, as well as raising the costs for all its customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FVHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion
|5 hr
|Judy
|1
|certified and ethical hacker for hire
|Sun
|eugene
|2
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|Fri
|Elk Grove resident
|1
|Helicopters over Glendale heights (Nov '12)
|Jun 9
|Conni before
|6
|Muslim girls harassed at Chicago-area Mexican r...
|Jun 9
|I Bet
|5
|Barb Coley
|Jun 9
|Bob B
|2
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|Jun 6
|WILDBILL
|10
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC