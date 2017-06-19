China's Largest Phosphate Fertilizer Company Hubei Xingfa Relocates Its No. American Headquarters
CHINA'S LARGEST PHOSPHATE FERTILIZER COMPANY HUBEI XINGFA RELOCATES ITS NO. AMERICAN HEADQUARTERS Jun. 23, 2017 Source: Hubei Xingfa news release Hubei Xingfa , a Fortune China 500 company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the largest manufacturer of specialty phosphates in China, announced today it has moved its North American headquarters from Naperville to an office space triple the size in Schaumburg, Illinois.
