Brickworld Chicago brings lights, camera, action for 10th year

56 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Where can you find fighting robots, displays of films and television shows and famous landmark replicas all built with Legos? Look no further than 10th annual Brickworld Chicago LEGO Exposition. Lego fanatics can attend the convention from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Schaumburg Renaissance Convention Center.

Schaumburg, IL

