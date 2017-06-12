Barrington welcomes new downtown busi...

Barrington welcomes new downtown business:

Barrington village officials and other leaders gathered this week to celebrate the opening of a new downtown business. The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce and the village officials welcomed College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors at 109 W. Main St. The business also has a Schaumburg location.

