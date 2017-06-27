3Derm Teledermatology System to Partn...

3Derm Teledermatology System to Partner with WoundRounds

The 3Derm imaging system enables primary care providers to capture a full complement of diagnostic-quality two-dimensional and three-dimensional images and automatically deliver images via cloud-based software to in-network dermatologists for remote review and follow-up. WoundRounds, the leading wound documentation and reporting solution, is currently installed in over 300 skilled nursing and post-acute care facilities across the country.

