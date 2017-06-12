1926 Sesquicentennial half dollar at ...

1926 Sesquicentennial half dollar at MS-66+ ... is...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Coin World

A 1926 Sesquicentennial half dollar graded MS-66+ a ... by NGC with a green CAC sticker sold for $32,900 at Heritage's April 27 CSNS Platinum Night auction in Schaumburg, Ill. Both sides of the 1926 Sesquicentennial half dollar graded MS-66+ a ... by NGC with a green CAC sticker is among the finest examples known of the issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FVHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion Jun 12 Judy 1
certified and ethical hacker for hire Jun 11 eugene 2
News Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J... Jun 9 Elk Grove resident 1
Helicopters over Glendale heights (Nov '12) Jun 9 Conni before 6
News Muslim girls harassed at Chicago-area Mexican r... Jun 9 I Bet 5
Barb Coley Jun 9 Bob B 2
News Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river... Jun 6 WILDBILL 10
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,758,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC