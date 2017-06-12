1926 Sesquicentennial half dollar at MS-66+ ... is...
A 1926 Sesquicentennial half dollar graded MS-66+ a ... by NGC with a green CAC sticker sold for $32,900 at Heritage's April 27 CSNS Platinum Night auction in Schaumburg, Ill. Both sides of the 1926 Sesquicentennial half dollar graded MS-66+ a ... by NGC with a green CAC sticker is among the finest examples known of the issue.
