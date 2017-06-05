Zurich combines specialty, commercial...

Zurich combines specialty, commercial units in North America

Thursday May 25

Zurich North America said Thursday it is merging its special products business with its North America commercial business insurance unit as it continues to "simplify and strengthen" its organization. Schaumburg, Illinois-based Zurich North America said Paul Horgan, New York-based head of North America commercial insurance will lead the expanded unit.

Schaumburg, IL

