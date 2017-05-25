Weekend picks: Catch 'MadTV' comedian Aries Spears in Schaumburg
Fans of the former Fox sketch comedy show "MADtv" won't want to miss seeing series regular Aries Spears in one of his upcoming standup sets starting Thursday at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $28 plus a two-item purchase.
