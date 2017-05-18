Visit Environmental Fair at Schaumburg library May 20
John Muir knew a thing or two about nature. An inventor, conservationist, writer and explorer, he played a key role in the protection of many of the USA's most beautiful lands, and was known as the "Father of Our National Park System."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla korves
|9 hr
|RB righteousness
|3
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|19 hr
|Keyanna
|1
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|May 8
|Kathy
|10
|Northwest suburban police blotter
|May 3
|krissocha
|1
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar '17
|Emeril LaGas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC