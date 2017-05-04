Tool or toy? Schools struggle with rules for fidget spinners in classrooms
When he's doing homework, reading a book or sitting in class, 10-year-old Luke Doubek often grips a fidget spinner -- a silent, three-pronged spinning toy that's held between two fingers. Here are some of the other toys schools have banned, or strongly discouraged students from bringing to school, in recent years: • Silly Bandz • Pogs • Pokemon cards • Yu-Gi-Oh cards • Virtual pets • Heelys • Laser pointers • Water bottles Fidget spinners are the latest toy trend to invade suburban schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northwest suburban police blotter
|22 hr
|krissocha
|1
|Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY
|May 1
|Edward Lembert
|1
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar '17
|Emeril LaGas
|1
|Michael Henkle: scammer or not?
|Mar '17
|Hippiegirl71
|1
|Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor...
|Feb '17
|Save Us From Trump
|1
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec '16
|Ford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC