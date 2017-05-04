Tool or toy? Schools struggle with ru...

Tool or toy? Schools struggle with rules for fidget spinners in classrooms

When he's doing homework, reading a book or sitting in class, 10-year-old Luke Doubek often grips a fidget spinner -- a silent, three-pronged spinning toy that's held between two fingers. Here are some of the other toys schools have banned, or strongly discouraged students from bringing to school, in recent years: • Silly Bandz • Pogs • Pokemon cards • Yu-Gi-Oh cards • Virtual pets • Heelys • Laser pointers • Water bottles Fidget spinners are the latest toy trend to invade suburban schools.

