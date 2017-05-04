Third suburban Village Tavern opens i...

Third suburban Village Tavern opens in South Elgin

A third suburban Village Tavern & Grill opened Thursday in South Elgin, offering its typical menu of comfort foods with staples like its "nachorama" and "world famous" chicken fingers. Business partners J.R. Hutson and Bethanne Wilson, both residents of South Elgin, held on Thursday the grand opening of the restaurant at 464 Redington Drive.

