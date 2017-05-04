Third suburban Village Tavern opens in South Elgin
A third suburban Village Tavern & Grill opened Thursday in South Elgin, offering its typical menu of comfort foods with staples like its "nachorama" and "world famous" chicken fingers. Business partners J.R. Hutson and Bethanne Wilson, both residents of South Elgin, held on Thursday the grand opening of the restaurant at 464 Redington Drive.
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northwest suburban police blotter
|May 3
|krissocha
|1
|Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY
|May 1
|Edward Lembert
|1
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar '17
|Emeril LaGas
|1
|Michael Henkle: scammer or not?
|Mar '17
|Hippiegirl71
|1
|Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor...
|Feb '17
|Save Us From Trump
|1
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec '16
|Ford
|1
