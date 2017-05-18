Third runway test passes committee; changes could affect Des Plaines, Elmhurst
Members of an O'Hare noise committee voted for a third overnight runway rotation Friday, but conflicts between suburbs over whose residents get a sound sleep could make final approval dicey. The Chicago Department of Aviation began a second runway rotation test April 30 in an effort to evenly distribute the nighttime din from O'Hare International Airport jets around the city and suburbs.
