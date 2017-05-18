The Soapbox: Nostalgic nights in West...

The Soapbox: Nostalgic nights in West Chicago and McHenry, showtime in Schaumburg and more.

Nostalgic sentimentalists that we are, let us welcome back West Chicago's Cascade Drive-in and the McHenry Outdoor Theater for another season. The last remaining drive-ins in the suburbs, these are precious gems and we need to patronize them to keep them.

