Sodick builds new headquarters in Schaumburg
Japan-based Sodick Inc., a maker of machines for the dies and molds industry, is constructing its new, larger North American headquarters on Commerce Drive in Schaumburg. Sodick Inc., a global equipment maker for the dies and molds industry, will build a new North American headquarters in Schaumburg with a high-end showroom for customers.
