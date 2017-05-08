Sodick builds new headquarters in Sch...

Sodick builds new headquarters in Schaumburg

Japan-based Sodick Inc., a maker of machines for the dies and molds industry, is constructing its new, larger North American headquarters on Commerce Drive in Schaumburg. Sodick Inc., a global equipment maker for the dies and molds industry, will build a new North American headquarters in Schaumburg with a high-end showroom for customers.

