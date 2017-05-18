Sitka Salmon opens Schaumburg hub for...

Sitka Salmon opens Schaumburg hub for sustainable seafood delivery

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Herald

Alaska-based Sitka Salmon Shares has opened a Schaumburg facility to distribute sustainable seafood direct from fishermen to customers in the Midwest, including consumers, restaurants, farmers markets and others. Sitka Salmon Shares , which provides sustainably caught wild seafood direct from fishermen, opened its third location at 950 Estes Court in Schaumburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river... 1 hr Keyanna 1
Kayla korves 3 hr Khb 2
West Chicago passes referendum.... May 9 resident 1
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) May 8 Kathy 10
News Northwest suburban police blotter May 3 krissocha 1
News Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08) Apr 28 M Robinson 209
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Mar '17 Emeril LaGas 1
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,620 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC