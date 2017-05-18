Sitka Salmon opens Schaumburg hub for sustainable seafood delivery
Alaska-based Sitka Salmon Shares has opened a Schaumburg facility to distribute sustainable seafood direct from fishermen to customers in the Midwest, including consumers, restaurants, farmers markets and others. Sitka Salmon Shares , which provides sustainably caught wild seafood direct from fishermen, opened its third location at 950 Estes Court in Schaumburg.
