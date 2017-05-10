Sears CEO blasts media for struggles,...

Sears CEO blasts media for struggles, says it has enough customers

COURTESY OF SEARS HOLDINGS, 2016Hoffman Estates-based Sears Holdings Chairman Edward Lampert said Wednesday he thinks Sears has been unfairly singled out while other major retailers have also struggled. Hoffman Estates-based Sears Holdings Chairman Edward Lampert said Wednesday shoppers could expect smaller stores in the future and that the company is not having problems getting customers.

