Schaumburg library hosts summer writing contest

The Schaumburg Township District Library's Flash Fiction Writing Contest is open to ages 5 years through adults from Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, July 15. Age categories will be: children ages 5 to 7 and 8 to 11; teens ages 12 to 19; and adults. Short story submissions must be 1,000 words or fewer, with a limit of two entries per person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.