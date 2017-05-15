Schaumburg library hosts summer writi...

Schaumburg library hosts summer writing contest

The Schaumburg Township District Library's Flash Fiction Writing Contest is open to ages 5 years through adults from Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, July 15. Age categories will be: children ages 5 to 7 and 8 to 11; teens ages 12 to 19; and adults. Short story submissions must be 1,000 words or fewer, with a limit of two entries per person.

