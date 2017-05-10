Schaumburg library hosts seminar for startups May 15

Anyone who owns their own business or is considering starting one will learn valuable business strategies in "Lean Planning for Illinois Startups" from 7 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 15, in the Rasmussen South Room of the Schaumburg Library, 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg. Presenter Tia Juarez of the Women's Business Development Center will offer advice for creating strategic plans and help business owners explore the feasibility of their business concepts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.