Schaumburg library hosts seminar for startups May 15
Anyone who owns their own business or is considering starting one will learn valuable business strategies in "Lean Planning for Illinois Startups" from 7 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 15, in the Rasmussen South Room of the Schaumburg Library, 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg. Presenter Tia Juarez of the Women's Business Development Center will offer advice for creating strategic plans and help business owners explore the feasibility of their business concepts.
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|May 8
|Kathy
|10
|Northwest suburban police blotter
|May 3
|krissocha
|1
|Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY
|May 1
|Edward Lembert
|1
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar '17
|Emeril LaGas
|1
|Michael Henkle: scammer or not?
|Mar '17
|Hippiegirl71
|1
