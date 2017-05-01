Schaumburg library book sale May 13
A book sale scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in the basement of the Schaumburg Township District Library also will include DVDs, CDs and more. There is no entry fee, and all ages are welcome to the sale at 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.
