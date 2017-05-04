Schaumburg library board losing 72 years' experience with retirement of two longtime trustees
While the Schaumburg Township District Library board is gaining some new members with fresh perspectives -- including that of 18-year-old Hannah Hyman -- the retirement of two long-serving trustees this month will bring the loss of a combined 72 years' experience on the board. Robert Frankel joined the library board in 1977, while Ruth Jonen did so in 1985.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northwest suburban police blotter
|Wed
|krissocha
|1
|Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY
|May 1
|Edward Lembert
|1
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar '17
|Emeril LaGas
|1
|Michael Henkle: scammer or not?
|Mar '17
|Hippiegirl71
|1
|Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor...
|Feb '17
|Save Us From Trump
|1
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec '16
|Ford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC