Schaumburg library board losing 72 years' experience with retirement of two longtime trustees

While the Schaumburg Township District Library board is gaining some new members with fresh perspectives -- including that of 18-year-old Hannah Hyman -- the retirement of two long-serving trustees this month will bring the loss of a combined 72 years' experience on the board. Robert Frankel joined the library board in 1977, while Ruth Jonen did so in 1985.

