Schaumburg holds 30th Annual Prairie Arts Festival
The 30th Annual Prairie Arts Festival Fine Art & Fine Craft Exhibition and Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday outdoors on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center located at 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. The show will feature 120 painters, sculptors, photographers, jewelers, potters and artists of every sort.
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Downtowners (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Deep
|2
|Coyote pups found dead in bucket of water in Ba...
|Tue
|Claire Lizon
|1
|Kayla korves
|May 19
|RB righteousness
|3
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|May 19
|Keyanna
|1
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|May 8
|Kathy
|10
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
