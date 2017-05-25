Schaumburg holds 30th Annual Prairie ...

Schaumburg holds 30th Annual Prairie Arts Festival

The 30th Annual Prairie Arts Festival Fine Art & Fine Craft Exhibition and Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday outdoors on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center located at 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. The show will feature 120 painters, sculptors, photographers, jewelers, potters and artists of every sort.

