Schaumburg cracking down on roadway panhandlers
Schaumburg police have recently adopted a no-tolerance policy for panhandlers and roadway solicitors along the Route 53 frontage roads near Woodfield Mall and Streets of Woodfield. Schaumburg police recently adopted a no-tolerance policy for solicitors and panhandlers asking for donations along the Route 53 frontage roads and ramps between Golf and Higgins roads, and believe word-of-mouth is already having a deterrent effect.
