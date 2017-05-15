Schaumburg cracking down on roadway panhandlers

Schaumburg police have recently adopted a no-tolerance policy for panhandlers and roadway solicitors along the Route 53 frontage roads near Woodfield Mall and Streets of Woodfield. Schaumburg police recently adopted a no-tolerance policy for solicitors and panhandlers asking for donations along the Route 53 frontage roads and ramps between Golf and Higgins roads, and believe word-of-mouth is already having a deterrent effect.

