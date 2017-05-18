Schaumburg considering 3-cents-per-gallon gas tax
Schaumburg trustees will vote Tuesday, May 23, on whether to impose a 3-cents-per-gallon motor fuel tax to sustain a recent $2 million increase in the village's annual street repair program. If approved, the tax would take effect Oct. 1 and be expected to generate approximately $1.45 million per year.
