Rolling Meadows opts out of county minimum wage hike
Rolling Meadows has formally opted out of Cook County's ordinances raising the minimum wage and mandating sick leave for workers. The city council voted 6-0 Tuesday to pre-empt the county rules, which would establish the minimum wage at $10 an hour beginning in July, then rise by a dollar each year through 2020.
