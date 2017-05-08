Rep. Krishnamoorthi touts career, technical education before business crowd
Democratic U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi says that in his first four months on the job, he found a Republican partner to push a proposal he contends would create greater job opportunities for young adults who don't attend four-year colleges. Krishnamoorthi touched on the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act and his desire to work with Republican lawmakers during Monday's U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Freshman Forum series at Stonegate Conference and Banquet Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|Kathy
|10
|Northwest suburban police blotter
|May 3
|krissocha
|1
|Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY
|May 1
|Edward Lembert
|1
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar '17
|Emeril LaGas
|1
|Michael Henkle: scammer or not?
|Mar '17
|Hippiegirl71
|1
|Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor...
|Feb '17
|Save Us From Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC