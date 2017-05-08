Rep. Krishnamoorthi touts career, technical education before business crowd

Democratic U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi says that in his first four months on the job, he found a Republican partner to push a proposal he contends would create greater job opportunities for young adults who don't attend four-year colleges. Krishnamoorthi touched on the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act and his desire to work with Republican lawmakers during Monday's U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Freshman Forum series at Stonegate Conference and Banquet Centre in Hoffman Estates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.