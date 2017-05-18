Real-time traffic, alerts to go live ...

Real-time traffic, alerts to go live on I-90 this summer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

A gantry over the new lanes of the Jane Addams Tollway near Schaumburg will be activated this summer. Jane Addams Tollway drivers can expect those inscrutable black gantries towering over the roadway to get chatty this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river... 6 hr Keyanna 1
Kayla korves 8 hr Khb 2
West Chicago passes referendum.... May 9 resident 1
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) May 8 Kathy 10
News Northwest suburban police blotter May 3 krissocha 1
News Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08) Apr 28 M Robinson 209
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Mar '17 Emeril LaGas 1
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC