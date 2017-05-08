Police seek help finding missing Schaumburg woman
Police are seeking help from the public to find a missing 27-year-old Schaumburg woman last seen in south suburban Bourbonnais at 2 a.m. Friday. Sheila Khalili, a student at Olivet Nazarene University, was expected to return to her family home in Schaumburg Friday but never made it, police said Monday.
