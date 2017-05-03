Palatine joins towns opting out of co...

Palatine joins towns opting out of county minimum wage, sick-time rules

While a majority of residents voting in a referendum supported increasing the minimum wage and ensuring sick leave for part-time workers, Palatine village council members voted unanimously to opt out of recent Cook County ordinances that would do just that. The ordinances, passed by the Cook County Board in October 2016, go into effect in July, but municipalities can opt out.

