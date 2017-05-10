Palatine District 15 to give students laptops next year
For the first time, every sixth through eighth grade student in Palatine Township School District 15 will be given a laptop next school year to aid in their education. With the $1 million plan, District 15 is now aligned with neighboring school districts that offer laptops, such as Wheeling Township Elementary District 21, Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 and Arlington Heights Elementary District 25. "It really is the norm rather than the exception that junior high and high school students have access," Assistant Superintendent Matt Barbini said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|Tue
|resident
|1
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|May 8
|Kathy
|10
|Northwest suburban police blotter
|May 3
|krissocha
|1
|Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY
|May 1
|Edward Lembert
|1
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar '17
|Emeril LaGas
|1
|Michael Henkle: scammer or not?
|Mar '17
|Hippiegirl71
|1
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC