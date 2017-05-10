Palatine District 15 to give students...

Palatine District 15 to give students laptops next year

For the first time, every sixth through eighth grade student in Palatine Township School District 15 will be given a laptop next school year to aid in their education. With the $1 million plan, District 15 is now aligned with neighboring school districts that offer laptops, such as Wheeling Township Elementary District 21, Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 and Arlington Heights Elementary District 25. "It really is the norm rather than the exception that junior high and high school students have access," Assistant Superintendent Matt Barbini said.

