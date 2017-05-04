Open house marks Schaumburg Fire Department's 50th
The Schaumburg Fire Department invites the public to attend its Open House to celebrate the department's 50th anniversary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Fire Station 51, 950 W. Schaumburg Road. The itinerary includes Presentation of the Colors by the department's Honor Guard followed by a welcome from Fire Chief Dave Schumann.
