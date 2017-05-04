Open house marks Schaumburg Fire Depa...

Open house marks Schaumburg Fire Department's 50th

The Schaumburg Fire Department invites the public to attend its Open House to celebrate the department's 50th anniversary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Fire Station 51, 950 W. Schaumburg Road. The itinerary includes Presentation of the Colors by the department's Honor Guard followed by a welcome from Fire Chief Dave Schumann.

