Mundelein Park District dancers shine at regional competition

Dancers from Mundelein Park District were awarded Regional Championships in Senior Solo and Senior Small Group at the Hall of Fame Dance Challenge in Schaumburg. Performers from Mundelein Park District's Dance Program scored big at the Hall of Fame Dance Challenge held in Schaumburg in April.

