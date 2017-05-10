Missing Schaumburg woman's body found...

Missing Schaumburg woman's body found inside submerged carA submerged ...

Thursday May 11

A submerged vehicle containing the body of a woman matching the description of missing Schaumburg resident Sheila Khalili has been found in a retention pond along Route 57, police said today. At 3:30 a.m. Thursday, a Kankankee County deputy was searching the shoulder area of Route 57 when he located a white side view mirror and a front bumper with Illinois license plate Z750932 attached near mile marker 317, Schaumburg police said.

