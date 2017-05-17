Kuma's Brings Burgers & Metal to Fulton Market Next Week
Is Fulton Market/West Loop, a trendy area for fine dining, ready for the beefy burgers and thunderous metal from Kuma's Corner ? Kuma's owners probably don't care, as today they announced the opening of their third Chicago location. The music will start blasting on May 24 at 852 W. Fulton Market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|May 8
|Kathy
|10
|Northwest suburban police blotter
|May 3
|krissocha
|1
|Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY
|May 1
|Edward Lembert
|1
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar '17
|Emeril LaGas
|1
|Michael Henkle: scammer or not?
|Mar '17
|Hippiegirl71
|1
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC