Kuma's Brings Burgers & Metal to Fult...

Kuma's Brings Burgers & Metal to Fulton Market Next Week

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: Eater

Is Fulton Market/West Loop, a trendy area for fine dining, ready for the beefy burgers and thunderous metal from Kuma's Corner ? Kuma's owners probably don't care, as today they announced the opening of their third Chicago location. The music will start blasting on May 24 at 852 W. Fulton Market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
West Chicago passes referendum.... May 9 resident 1
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) May 8 Kathy 10
News Northwest suburban police blotter May 3 krissocha 1
Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY May 1 Edward Lembert 1
News Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08) Apr 28 M Robinson 209
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Mar '17 Emeril LaGas 1
Michael Henkle: scammer or not? Mar '17 Hippiegirl71 1
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,654 • Total comments across all topics: 281,088,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC