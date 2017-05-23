Images: Schaumburg High School graduation
Brittney Butt, 18, of Schaumburg holds her diploma high and proudly waves to her family at the forty-fifth annual Schaumburg High School Commencement at the Sears Centre on Wednesday. Colin McGonagle, 18, hugs Maya Michel, 16, both of Schaumburg and both part of the choir as Colin prepares to graduate at the forty-fifth annual Schaumburg High School Commencement at the Sears Centre on Wednesday.
