Images: Another busy Week in Pictures
College Preparatory School of America in Lombard members host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new building it will construct behind its existing school at 331 W. Madison Street in Lombard. The new building will house high school students when it is finished in about 18 months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coyote pups found dead in bucket of water in Ba...
|10 hr
|Claire Lizon
|1
|Kayla korves
|May 19
|RB righteousness
|3
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|May 19
|Keyanna
|1
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|May 8
|Kathy
|10
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar '17
|Emeril LaGas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC