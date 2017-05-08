Heritage's CSNS auctions offered trio of Proof...
At $199,750, this Proof 67 Deep Cameo 1895 Morgan silver dollar was the most expensive of three Proof 1895 dollars offered at the 2017 CSNS auctions. Proof 1895 Morgan dollars are rare, and their status as the only silver dollars struck that year at the Philadelphia Mint makes them a "key" for the series.
