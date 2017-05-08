Heritage's CSNS auctions offered trio...

Heritage's CSNS auctions offered trio of Proof...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Coin World

At $199,750, this Proof 67 Deep Cameo 1895 Morgan silver dollar was the most expensive of three Proof 1895 dollars offered at the 2017 CSNS auctions. Proof 1895 Morgan dollars are rare, and their status as the only silver dollars struck that year at the Philadelphia Mint makes them a "key" for the series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Northwest suburban police blotter May 3 krissocha 1
Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY May 1 Edward Lembert 1
News Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08) Apr 28 M Robinson 209
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Mar '17 Emeril LaGas 1
Michael Henkle: scammer or not? Mar '17 Hippiegirl71 1
News Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor... Feb '17 Save Us From Trump 1
News Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c... Dec '16 Ford 1
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at May 08 at 3:06PM CDT

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,640 • Total comments across all topics: 280,868,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC