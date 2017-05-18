Grants help schools' manufacturing pr...

Grants help schools' manufacturing programs

The Schaumburg-based TMA Education Foundation recently completed delivery of more than $165,000 in grants to local high schools during the current school year. Grants were made to Addison Trail, Cary Grove, Harvard, Lake Park, Prairie Ridge, Rich East, Rolling Meadows, Streamwood, West Aurora and Wheeling high schools.

