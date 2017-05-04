Got an act? Suburban Chicago's Got Ta...

Got an act? Suburban Chicago's Got Talent wants you

Friday May 5 Read more: Daily Herald

Suburban Chicago's Got Talent is back for its sixth year, with registration opening Friday for performers to join in the summerlong competition. Seventy private audition slots are available for the talent contest, which is co-sponsored for 2017 by the Daily Herald, Onesti Entertainment, the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg, the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce, Salon Lorrene, Zeigler Automotive Group and Amita Health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

