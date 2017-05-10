GBC Reports Profitable Quarter
Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc., Schaumburg, Ill., reported net income of $17.0 million in its first quarter, an increase of 39.3 percent from the same period in 2016. Net sales climbed 19.6 percent to $393.3 million.
