GBC Reports Profitable Quarter

1 hr ago Read more: Metal Center News

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc., Schaumburg, Ill., reported net income of $17.0 million in its first quarter, an increase of 39.3 percent from the same period in 2016. Net sales climbed 19.6 percent to $393.3 million.

