Fremont District 79 names new superintendent

As Fremont School District 79 Superintendent Jill Gildea prepares to depart the Mundelein area for an East Coast post, the school board on Wednesday announced her successor. William Robertson, now the superintendent of Creston Community Consolidated School District 161 west of DeKalb, will begin at Fremont on July 1. The district's board of education approved his hiring Monday.

