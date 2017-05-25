Fremont District 79 names new superintendent
As Fremont School District 79 Superintendent Jill Gildea prepares to depart the Mundelein area for an East Coast post, the school board on Wednesday announced her successor. William Robertson, now the superintendent of Creston Community Consolidated School District 161 west of DeKalb, will begin at Fremont on July 1. The district's board of education approved his hiring Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Downtowners (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Deep
|2
|Coyote pups found dead in bucket of water in Ba...
|Tue
|Claire Lizon
|1
|Kayla korves
|May 19
|RB righteousness
|3
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|May 19
|Keyanna
|1
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|May 8
|Kathy
|10
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC