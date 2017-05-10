Free singing lessons offered for men
The Brotherhood of Harmony, a men's a cappella chorus based in Schaumburg, is offering a free, six-week program of singing instruction beginning Thursday, May 25. The Brotherhood of Harmony, a men's a cappella chorus based in Schaumburg, is offering a free, six-week program of singing instruction beginning Thursday, May 25, at Friendship Village, 350 Schaumburg Road, in Schaumburg. Men of all ages are invited to participate in free singing lessons provided by Schaumburg's premier men's chorus.
