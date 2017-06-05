Five ideas for your long Memorial Day weekend
Schaumburg's Prairie Arts Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 24, on the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center grounds. Admission and parking are free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumbing down high school
|7 hr
|Silvio
|23
|Muslim girls harassed at Chicago-area Mexican r...
|7 hr
|Margret Hesse
|1
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|Tue
|WILDBILL
|10
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Jun 2
|OllllllO
|2
|schmale & north ave
|Jun 2
|Zepplin Popper
|11
|Helicopters over Glendale heights (Nov '12)
|Jun 2
|Donnie
|5
|Fingers point over continued Chicago population...
|Jun 1
|Toomey Butler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC