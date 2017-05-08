First responders have solution for ne...

First responders have solution for new obstacle on I-90

Friday May 5 Read more: Daily Herald

A new paramedic response agreement between four towns for handling accidents on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway through Schaumburg is successfully overcoming the obstacle to emergency vehicles created by a concrete barrier built as part of the recent improvements, Schaumburg Fire Chief David Schumann said. That barrier -- dubbed the "chute" by local firefighters -- divides the local and express lanes of westbound I-90 for about a mile or so from Route 53 to just west of Meacham Road.

Schaumburg, IL

