Fingers point over continued Chicago population loss
Chicago lost population for the third year in a row last year, the only one of the nation's top 20 municipalities to hold that streak. According to new estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the decline of 8,638 in the year ended June 30, 2016, was rather small, just 0.3 percent of the total population.
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Downtowners (Aug '08)
|23 hr
|Deep
|2
|Coyote pups found dead in bucket of water in Ba...
|Tue
|Claire Lizon
|1
|Kayla korves
|May 19
|RB righteousness
|3
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|May 19
|Keyanna
|1
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|May 8
|Kathy
|10
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
