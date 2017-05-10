District 54 foundation taps business community for help
Searching for productive volunteers and major monetary donations, the charitable foundation supporting Illinois' largest elementary school district is turning to the powerful business community with which it shares Schaumburg Township. Representatives of the District 54 Education Foundation asked members of the Schaumburg Business Association for their help in these two areas at a breakfast gathering Tuesday in Schaumburg.
