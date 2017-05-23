District 54 appoints two new administrators
Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 school board members have appointed a new principal for MacArthur International Spanish Academy in Hoffman Estates as well as a new assistant principal for two other schools. Heidy LeFleur, who has been principal of North Elementary School in Franklin Park since 2012, will become principal of MacArthur Academy this summer.
